Jessa Duggar shared a video on YouTube doing a tutorial cutting her son Henry’s hair! The Counting On star received some backlash from fans who suggested she should take them to a professional barber, but the mom-of-two wasn’t having it.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jessa Duggar shared a video on YouTube doing a tutorial cutting her son Henry’s hair! The Counting On star received some backlash from fans who suggested she should take them to a professional barber, but the mom-of-two wasn’t having it.
Want to stay on top of Jessa Duggar news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!