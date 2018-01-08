NEWS
Son-In-Law Drama

Jessa Duggar’s Husband Ben Seewald Is Fighting With Her Dad Jim Bob

January 8, 2018 13:55PM

The two aren’t seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to the family’s religious beliefs.

Another Duggar son-in-law feud? It looks like Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth aren’t the only Duggar spouses the reality TV family can’t get along with. According to RadarOnline.com, Jessa Duggar’s husband Ben Seewald has butted heads with the family’s patriarch, Jim Bob, over their differing beliefs.

Jessa Duggar's Husband Ben Seewald Is Fighting With Her Dad Jim Bob

“Every one of the guys have [sic] married into the family have their own way of thinking,” a source close to the family told Radar. “Their beliefs aren’t always going to reflect every little ideal Jim Bob and Michelle embrace. There are a few differences in religious thought processes.”
The insider further explained that Jim Bob and Ben's main differing religious belief lies in Jim Bob’s belief in salvation by faith in the gift of Christ dying on the cross for sinners, while Ben leans more towards a more Calvinism belief, which is anything that happens has been chosen by God.
“Overall he’s close to the family,” the insider added. “Most everyone tries to agree to overlook things that aren’t in alignment with their thinking. If there’s something that comes out they tend to work it out quickly.”
As OK! readers’ know, the Duggar family has also had some issues with both Joy’s husband, Austin, and Jill’s husband, Derick. “There has been a lot of talk about the character of [Joy’s] new husband Austin,” a source told Radar back in September. “He was more of a rebel child.”
Derick’s feud with the family came to a head a few months later, when he was fired from the Duggar’s TLC show, Counting On after making transphobic comments towards 17-year-old Jazz Jennings. “There’s a lot of outrage between increasingly divided factions,” the source revealed at the time. “A lot of times when you live apart from the people you love it takes time to adjust back to your original lifestyle, including family.”
What do you think about Ben’s possible feud with his in-laws? Sound off in the comments!

