Incredible
See Jesse Williams Strip Down In Brazil As He Takes His Mind Off Divorce Drama
The New York native is having the best time while escaping the brutally cold weather.
Jesse Williams is currently relaxing in Tavares Bastos, and was spotted playing soccer with some of the locals while shirtless. The popular area of Brazil has been featured in a number of films over the years, including “Elite Squad” and “The Incredible Hulk.” The Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams music video “Beautiful” was also filmed there, so Jesse clearly choose the right area to vacation at!
