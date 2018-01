Justin held a top secret album listening party in New York on Wednesday for some lucky fans, and his wife Jessica came to show her support.

Other celebrities were in attendance, including Garrett Hedlund, Charlamagne Tha God, Alexandra Richards and Theodora Richards.

Justin's much anticipated new album, "Man Of The Woods" comes out February 2nd.

The earthy party theme coincided with the name of the album, and the entire venue was transformed with trees, bushes, and other greenery.

According to Us Weekly, the guests were served delicacies such as grasshopper-topped aebleskiver and ants coated in black garlic and rose oil, courtesy of the upscale restaurant Noma.

Justin looked dashing in cargo pants, a black shirt and a jean jacket for the event, which he paired with a red beanie.