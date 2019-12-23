Jessica Simpson is getting the job done by any means necessary! On Sunday, December 23, the 39-year-old shared an image of her bandaged hand while signing her upcoming memoir, Open Book.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jessica Simpson is getting the job done by any means necessary! On Sunday, December 23, the 39-year-old shared an image of her bandaged hand while signing her upcoming memoir, Open Book.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!