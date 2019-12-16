Photo credit: Jill Duggar Instagram

Jill shared photos of her interior design project and while fans thought it was a great idea, many thought the location where she placed the flowers was amiss. “You may want to keep the wedding bouquet in a covering, otherwise they become super brittle and dusty,” one person said. “The dried flowers can get moldy with humidity (but I love the shelf it's cute). They make really nice glass boxes to keep them in!” another fan suggested.