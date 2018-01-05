Jill Zarin Says Her Marriage To Bobby Is 'Truly A Love Story' Amid His Cancer Battle

"Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong... he is always right! I will post some photos over the last 20 years... truly a Love Story. Enjoy!" she said in her first post.

During this difficult time, Jill has been of course focusing on her husband having the best quality of life.

A friend of hers told Us Weekly, “Jill redid their apartment so he could be comfortable. She spent the whole year renovating, got him an electric bed that goes up and down — to make sure that when this time came he’d be very comfortable.”

In her second tribute, Jill posted six romantic pictures of the couple, and in Jill fashion, she had to add in some humor.

In one of the photos of them giving a toast, the caption reads, "Here's to those who wish us well, and to those who don't can go f*** themselves! Cheers." Jill previously spoke about Bobby's cancer battle, and said, “Sometimes life just isn’t fair. But we have such a great love story. He is the love of my life and I will do everything in my power to heal and care for him.”