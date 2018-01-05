So Romantic
Jill Zarin Says Her Marriage To Bobby Is 'Truly A Love Story' Amid His Cancer Battle
The 'RHONY' star shared tributes to him for the 18th wedding anniversary.
Jill Zarin has been staying positive as her husband of eighteen years, Bobby, continues to battle thyroid cancer. The 71-year-old was diagnosed in 2009 with cancer, and by November 2016, it spread to his brain. While he is currently in the hospital fighting for his life, Jill posted two touching tributes to him on Instagram.
