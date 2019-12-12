Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gave a special birthday shoutout to Joy-Anna’s husband Austin Forsyth on December 11. The parents called their son-in-law a “role model” to their sons amid Austin’s ongoing lawsuit for fraud.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gave a special birthday shoutout to Joy-Anna’s husband Austin Forsyth on December 11. The parents called their son-in-law a “role model” to their sons amid Austin’s ongoing lawsuit for fraud.
Want to stay on top of Jim Bob Duggar news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!