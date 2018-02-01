Ugly Battle
Jim Carrey Is Cleared In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Ex-Girlfriend Cathriona White
She died of an apparent suicide by overdosing on drugs in 2015.
Good news for actor Jim Carrey, who was just cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit over his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who allegedly died of suicide by overdosing on drugs in 2015. The case for this has been super ugly over the past couple of years, with her family blaming him for giving her the drugs to kill herself and his side saying that HER family was trying to exploit him. Click-through for all the details.
