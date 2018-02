Jimmy took a wrong turn on the Sunset Strip in L.A., making a left on a "right turn only" road. His BMW got destroyed when he struck another vehicle head-on.

He hit an Audi in front of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. Airbags in both vehicles deployed, according to reports.



Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Video footage at the scene showed Jimmy making a phone call while standing on the sidewalk next to the driver of the other vehicle.



This is a scary thing to happen, especially while Jimmy's rehearsing for the upcoming Academy Awards. Hopefully this year goes smoother than last year's ceremony, where Jimmy also hosted and his presenters accidentally announced the wrong winner for Best Picture!

The comedian has said that hosting the Oscars "was a highlight" of his career. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" he added.