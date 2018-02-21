NEWS
Jeremy, Is That You?

See Jinger Duggar's Husband’s Extreme Makeover! You Won't Believe It's Him

February 21, 2018 13:35PM

Fans have A LOT to say about the pastor’s new look.

Jeremy Vuolo is looking a little different these days. The Counting On star’s wife, Jinger Duggar, isn’t the only Vuolo whose appearance has changed (Jinger is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child) in recent weeks. The father-to-be underwent a big facial change, deciding to shave his highly recognizable beard!

“Friends came from out of town this weekend which meant I had a study buddy to help me with sermon prep!” the Texas pastor captioned a smiling, but hairless pic, of his fresh face on Sunday.
The reality star’s new look came as quite the surprise to some as Jeremy has had a beard ever since he was first introduced to Counting On viewers nearly two years ago when he began his courtship with Jinger.
However, it seemed to be a pleasant surprise for most fans, as many commented their love of Jer’s new look.
“You look so young with out [sic] the facial hair,” one wrote. “No beard is better 🙌🏻,” commented another.
“you look unrecognisable [sic] without your facial hair 😍 [but] very handsome both ways,” wrote a fan.
