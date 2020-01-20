Jinger Duggar opened up about the “long days and sleepless nights” she has had as a mom to her daughter, Felicity. The Counting On star got candid in an Instagram post on January 19 about the pros and cons of parenting.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jinger Duggar opened up about the “long days and sleepless nights” she has had as a mom to her daughter, Felicity. The Counting On star got candid in an Instagram post on January 19 about the pros and cons of parenting.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!