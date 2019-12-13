Photo credit: TLC

Jana continued, “For one of those nine particular batches, I decided to turn the oven on to speed up the rising process. Brilliant, right? I thought so. Except, I forgot about it and left the oven on too long. The dough was in a plastic bowl and you can probably guess what happened next... Yep! A melted, goopy mess all over the oven! I also tried heating the dough up with a blow dryer to help it rise. That didn’t work either. In the end, I found out that yeast rolls, like many other things, just take time!”