Hot Mama!
Vee's Secret! Jo Rivera's Fiancee Torres Reveals How She Got Her Post Baby Body Back
The 'Teen Mom 2' star's workout and diet will leave you shocked.
Teen Mom 2 fans fell in love with Jo Rivera‘s fiancee, Vee Torres, fast! Audiences love watching the adorable couple plan their wedding and raise their one daughter together, Vivi, on the reality series. It’s safe to say, Vee’s style, makeup, and killer bod caught her fans eyes and luckily, she just revealed how she snapped back after welcoming her daughter two years ago.
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!