NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Breaking News

Aly Raisman: I Was Sexually Abused By US National Team Doctor Larry Nassar

View Gallery
Hot Mama!

Vee's Secret! Jo Rivera's Fiancee Torres Reveals How She Got Her Post Baby Body Back

November 14, 2017 14:08PM

The 'Teen Mom 2' star's workout and diet will leave you shocked.

Teen Mom 2 fans fell in love with Jo Rivera‘s fiancee, Vee Torres, fast! Audiences love watching the adorable couple plan their wedding and raise their one daughter together, Vivi, on the reality series. It’s safe to say, Vee’s style, makeup, and killer bod caught her fans eyes and luckily, she just revealed how she snapped back after welcoming her daughter two years ago.

Vee's Secret! Jo Rivera's Fiancee Torres Reveals How She Got Her Post Baby Body Back

Back to intro
1/6
A fan asked the reality star how she stays so fit and luckily, she revealed how!
"I eat whole medium pizzas by myself, with pepperoni that’s important, i drink coke, scarf Doritos and never exercise," she wrote.
Say what?! Fans were in shocked from the tweet and expressed how jealous they are!
As fans may know, Jo and Vee share one daughter together, Vivi, who just turned 2-years-old!
Mom life!
What did you think of Vee's tweet about her "diet" and "workout" routine? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Kylie Jenner Left Heartbroken After Travis Scott Bails On Her Baby Shower
COUPLES
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
NEWS
Nicole Scherzinger Got In A Sweat Session With David Beckham
COUPLES