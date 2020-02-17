Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went on a romantic stroll in Barcelona on February 17 ahead of the singer’s concert! The “Sucker” singer and Game Of Thrones star have been inseparable since the news that Sophie is pregnant went public.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went on a romantic stroll in Barcelona on February 17 ahead of the singer’s concert! The “Sucker” singer and Game Of Thrones star have been inseparable since the news that Sophie is pregnant went public.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!