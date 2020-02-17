Photo credit: MEGA

During an appearance on SiriusXM, Joe revealed his parents found out about the Las Vegas wedding after restaurant staff told them. “[My parents] have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” Joe said. “So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.’”