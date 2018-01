Joe and Wilmer were spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles together on Thursday night.

Both the Cake By The Ocean singer and Wilmer dated Demi Lovato in the past, awkward!

What could this odd pair possibly be talking about over dinner?

Joe looked snazzy in black and white patterned button up shirt and a black bomber jacket for the outing. While the That 70's Show star opted for Jeans, a white t-shirt and a letterman jacket.

Joe and Demi dated back in March 2010 for only a few months after starring in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 together. Although it was a short relationship, the Cool For The Summer singer revealed recently that she was in love with Joe. While watching old clips of herself in the film with him, she gushed: "Oh my god, wait. This moment here, I freaking fell in love with him, in real life."

Wilmer and Demi dated for nearly 6 years starting in 2011 until things ended abruptly in June 2016. “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” they wrote in a post shared on both of their Instagram accounts.