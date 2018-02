The object of the game is to get your ball as close as possible to the white ball.

Joe looked handsome in a black top, a black baseball cap, and shorts, while Nick also kept it casual in a patterned shirt and capri jeans.

Unfortunately though, Joe is dealing with major drama these days, after being accused of hitting someone with his car!

The woman accusing him is reportedly suing not only Joe but also his assistant for negligence. She claims to have been injured in the accident and faced mental and physical pain.

But the two brothers looked totally unbothered during their vacation!