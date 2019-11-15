Photo credit: Shutterstock

“I love seeing my kids discover music and playing on the piano with them. They make us laugh all the time. Luna has a sense of actual comedy. She is so much like Chrissy it’s uncanny. I guess that’s why we get along though,” he said. “I love taking her to school and I’ll take her to lunch just the two of us a lot.”



What do you think of John’s comment about Chrissy? Sound off in the comments below!