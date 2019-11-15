Back in 2013, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot. Although the supermodel, 33, is very much in love with her husband, 40, the singer admitted that his wife could step out on their marriage without him knowing!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Back in 2013, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot. Although the supermodel, 33, is very much in love with her husband, 40, the singer admitted that his wife could step out on their marriage without him knowing!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!