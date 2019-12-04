trending in BABIES
Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are finally parents! The couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on December 4.
With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️❤️❤️
We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.
Avery is off to his first metal concert. 🤘🏽
A day I’ll never forget. ❤️❤️❤️ @alainamariemeyer
