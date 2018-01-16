Jonas Brothers Fans Post Hilarious Comments About Their Potential Reunion!

Fans of theirs were quick to notice that photos from the band’s original page appeared all of a sudden for this first time in four years.

The last photo they posted was in July of 2013, with the caption "Playing acoustic with KISS108 before the show tonight in Boston!” They parted ways only a couple of months after that.

Now, their fans are collectively losing it over a potential Jonas Brothers reunion, as their hysteria can only be read as sheer comedy with each and every post!

Some of the funnier comments include “YOU GUYS CAN’T PLAY WITH MY FEELINGS LIKE THAT OMFG” to "AJAOAMWHAUAJWSBUS MY 8 YEAR OLD SELF IS QUAKING,” and "MY WIG FLEW.” LOL!

But wait, there’s more! "WHAT IS GOING ON IM SHAKING IN MY JONAS BROS MERCH”, "YALL THESE H**S BETTER NOT BE PLAYING” and "SO U GUYS ARE JUST GONNA ACTIVE YOUR IG AGAIN AND EXPECT HUMANITY TO NOT BE SHOOK” are three more of the hysterical comments made by some die hard JoBro fans.

Each of the Jonas Brothers have achieved some pretty incredible solo careers outside the band. Does this mean that they can reunite for a little while and bring the JoBro fans together once again?