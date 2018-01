“We hung out for a weekend all together, and I guess our Instagram was restarted or reopened," Nick said in an interview with E! News.

Continuing, "But I can tell you right now there’s no reunion planned."

He concluded, "“But never say never, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Jonas Brothers reunion rumors sparked after their Instagram account was reactivated.

As fans may remember, the band broke up in 2013 and the brothers went on to work on individual projects.