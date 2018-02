Joseph, 22, and Kendra, 19, shared this adorable photo of them standing on a field as a stream of blue smoke blows behind them, revealing that they’re having a baby boy!

Kendra shared the same pic as well and captioned it, “We’re having a son! I’m especially excited to develop a mother son relationship with my little man. We’re so excited to step into this new stage in life. Pray for us for a safe delivery and healthy baby. #itsaboy #babyDuggar.”

Kendra and Joseph first announced they were expecting in December. At the time, Joseph said, “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy, but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”

Jo said he hoped the child would get Kendra’s laugh, while Kendra said she hoped the baby would be patient like Jo.

This is the first child for the pair, who wed in September. Joseph’s sister Joy-Anna is expecting her first child soon, too!