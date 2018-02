Al shared this hilarious video on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

"Josh Duhamel, you caught the green room mouse?" the weatherman asked the actor in the video. "We got him," Duhamel responded, revealing a small brown rodent inside a coffee cup.

However, his work was not done because as he showed the mouse to the camera, it broke free! It jumped out of the cup and onto the floor!

Luckily, the Safe Haven star was quick to catch the rodent again. He then left the cup with the mouse in it, covered with a lid, on the counter. "Oh yeah, just leave it there for somebody," Roker joked.

Mice are certainly common in New York City but it's not every day you see one in the Today Show greenroom! Luckily the 45-year-old was there to save the day!