Photo credit: Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram

The 22-year-old picked at her hair and voiced her frustration with her curls. “I don’t really know what to do. I’ve tried putting gel in it and scrunching it a little bit and it’s still really frizzy,” she continued. “I either have to straighten it and curl it or put it in a messy bun because I really don’t know what to do with this new hair of mine.”