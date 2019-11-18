Photo credit: Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram

Joy-Anna gave a tour of the home and revealed their camper was parked in the backyard while they work on the inside. “It’s awesome. So we are slowly but surely painting the cabinets. When Austin paints, Gideon and I go hang out outside,” she told fans. “And then we come back in to help him clean up and whatever. So, hard at work! Can’t wait to show you guys the progress.”