Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth finally upgraded to a house! The Counting On couple and their son Gideon had been living in an RV camper for over a year after their initial plans to live in a house fell through.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth finally upgraded to a house! The Counting On couple and their son Gideon had been living in an RV camper for over a year after their initial plans to live in a house fell through.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!