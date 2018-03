She wore oversized denim jeans with a white cami tank top, which she paired with a chunky knit sweater and sandals.

Julianne was making her way to a private residence to get ready for the Academy Awards , where she wowed in a white floor-length Max Mara gown, accesorizing the dress with a huge diamond pendant necklace and black clutch.

As for her new lok, it's something that's been on her mind for quite some time.“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!” she shared on Instagram last month when she transformed her look.

Julianne continued, “I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me…and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!…Thank you to @ambahhh for making my hair dreams come true!”

While we love her as a blonde, red certainly suits her as well!