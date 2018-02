Just days after Justin and Selena were spotted cozying up in Jamaica for his father Jeremy Bieber's wedding to Chelsey Rebelo, the 23-year-old's dad revealed that his new wife is expecting.

Jeremy — who is also the father of Justin's 9-year-old half-sister Jazmyn and 8-year-old half-brother Jaxon from a previous relationship — took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news!

"My beautiful wife and...." he wrote alongside a photo of Chelsey showing off a growing baby bump in a bikini.

The couple tied the knot on Monday during a beautiful outdoor wedding on the Caribbean island.

Justin and Selena packed on the PDA during the trip.