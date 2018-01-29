NEWS
Too Cool For Awards

Justin Bieber Skips The Grammys To Party The Night Away!

January 29, 2018 15:48PM

The singer was snapped leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Many fans were wondering why Justin Bieber was MIA during the biggest night of the year for the music industry — the Grammys — even though his song, “Despacito,” was nominated for 3 awards. It turns out he was busy partying the night away with his friends! Click through our gallery for the details.

Justin Bieber Skips The Grammys To Party The Night Away!

Justin was snapped leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood on Sunday night.
He looked like he was having a lot of fun as his friends escorted him to the car.
The singer was MIA during the Grammys, even though his song "Despacito" was nominated for three awards! The smash hit was nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
The song didn't win any of it's awards, but Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performed the catchy single during the spectacular event.
But fans noticed that Bieber was missing during the performance. "HOOOOOOOOOOOOOW are you gonna perform Despacito without Justin Bieber, the remix is what put the song on the map #GRAMMYs" one tweeted.
According to a report, the singer didn't attend the award show because he's working on a new album and doesn't want to make any big appearances until it's completed.
What did you think about Justin skipping the Grammys? Sound off in the comment section.

