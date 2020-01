Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin’s character was absent from the midseason finale in November 2019, but he did make an appearance during the show’s 350th episode the same month . According to Deadline, the November 14 episode was his final episode on the show “for the foreseeable future.” It is unknown how the medical drama will send off the fan favorite. Justin’s Dr. Karev had several ongoing storylines , including a new job and a wife who might have volunteered to take in an orphaned infant.