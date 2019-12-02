Photo credit: Shutterstock

Chrishell also said that she was thankful Justin wasn’t like his This Is Us character Kevin. “Thank God [Justin isn’t] because he wouldn’t be a very good husband,” she told Us. “There’s parts of Kevin that are good, but I don’t think I’d want to be married to him, you know? So luckily, Kevin gets all of his charm, but I get both. I also get the good husband’s side. So I win!”