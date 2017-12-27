Family Feud
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Moms Are Going Head To Head!
Selena's mom isn't thrilled that the couple reunited.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have gotten back together! But how do their families feel about this? Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is reportedly on board with the relationship, but Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, is less enthused. Now, the moms are going to head to head about whether or not their kids should be together! Click through for details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!