Family Feud

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Moms Are Going Head To Head!

December 27, 2017 16:44PM

Selena's mom isn't thrilled that the couple reunited.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have gotten back together! But how do their families feel about this? Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is reportedly on board with the relationship, but Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, is less enthused. Now, the moms are going to head to head about whether or not their kids should be together! Click through for details.

"I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her," Pattie told People recently of Selena and Justin rekindling their romance. "I support anything [he does]. If he loves her, I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious."
But Mandy feels very differently. She "wants Selena to move on from Justin," a source told Life & Style.
Mandy still "has trust issues" with the young pop star, a source previously revealed to Us Weekly.
Now, the two moms are getting together to face-off about their kids' relationship, the insider told Life & Style.
"This is going to be a very interesting meeting," the source concluded.
