Sulli officially left the group in 2015 in order to pursue a solo career. She made her solo debut with the song “Goblin” earlier this year. Though she was still a target of online vitriol, the Busan native did her best to use her platform to bring awareness to the growing problem of cyberbullying. Most recently, she stopped by the variety show The Night of Hate Comments and spoke candidly about her own experiences. She said during the broadcast, “There are so many unique types of people in this country with so much talent and I feel like they're wasting it by putting their energy into critiquing others like this online.”