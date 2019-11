Photo credit: MTV

As fans have watched on the reality show, Kail and Chris' romance has been rocky for years. The two were on again, off again while Kail was pregnant with Lux. Following his birth, things definitely didn't get easier and the two continued to be on again, off again. The reality star broke down several times on camera over their romance and in one scene asked her producer why Chris isn't able to "commit" to her. While their romance continues to be rocky, the two have learned to co-parent their now 2-year-old son. Their relationship status currently isn't know!