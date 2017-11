The mother-of-three was asked by Lindsie if she has a girlfriend and Kailyn replied, "Yeah!" As seen on social media, Kailyn and her girlfriend, Dominique Potter, have hinted the two are in a relationship.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Kailyn said.

She explained, “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

Adding, “I have never gotten a baby sitter and gone on a date.”

Back in September, OKMagazine.com reported that Kailyn and Dom were an item after they posted some adorable photos together.

Dom was even wearing Kailyn's name on a necklace. Aww!

The two weren't afraid to show off their romance at the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premiere party in NYC back in October.