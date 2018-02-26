True Love!
A Second Chance! Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin's 'Relationship Is Not Over'
The 'TM2' mom said 'if it happens, it happens,' according to a source close to her.
A second chance at forever?! Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, might be getting back together and fans cannot control their excitement. The Teen Mom 2 star invited Javi onto her podcast for the second time for an episode that won’t be airing for three weeks…but don’t worry, all the details are right here!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!