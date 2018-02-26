A Second Chance! Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin's 'Relationship Is Not Over'

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason,” "Kailyn asked Javi to come on the podcast again this week to talk about all the recent Teen Mom drama, including the firing ofhusband,” a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Kailyn's co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, asked the parents of 4-year-old Lincoln if they would ever get back together!

“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over,” the source said. “Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”

"Honestly, she is really loving where she is in life right now and is enjoying living alone and being independent," the insider added.



The former spouses were married for nearly 4 years before splitting in 2016.

Following their split, Kailyn welcomed her third child, Lux Russell, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Javi dated a few women, including their co-star, Briana DeJesus. They are now both SINGLE!