A Second Chance! Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin's 'Relationship Is Not Over'

February 26, 2018 9:51AM

The 'TM2' mom said 'if it happens, it happens,' according to a source close to her.

A second chance at forever?! Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, might be getting back together and fans cannot control their excitement. The Teen Mom 2 star invited Javi onto her podcast for the second time for an episode that won’t be airing for three weeks…but don’t worry, all the details are right here!

 

"Kailyn asked Javi to come on the podcast again this week to talk about all the recent Teen Mom drama, including the firing of Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason,” a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Kailyn's co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, asked the parents of 4-year-old Lincoln if they would ever get back together!
“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over,” the source said. “Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents.”
"Honestly, she is really loving where she is in life right now and is enjoying living alone and being independent," the insider added.
The former spouses were married for nearly 4 years before splitting in 2016.
Following their split, Kailyn welcomed her third child, Lux Russell, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Javi dated a few women, including their co-star, Briana DeJesus. They are now both SINGLE!
