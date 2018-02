Kail's Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, was on this week's episode and of course they talked about having more children! Leah admitted to wanting a baby boy, since she has all girls. And of course, Kail admitted to wanting a baby girl, since she has all boys.

After Leah admitted she would like a baby boy, Kail replied, "I know I say that about a girl, I'm like I should just go pick out some sperm at the bank."

Kailyn's podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisly replied, " No you shouldn't! You don't know what types of mental disorders these people have!"

"When you go to the sperm bank and look at profiles, cause I've already done it, some of the sperm banks will not...," Kail began to explain before Lindsie asked, "You've been to the sperm bank?"

Kail admitted, "No, I've looked online at the sperm bank profiles!" Leah however, wasn't a fan and admitted she wouldn't want to do that. Kail continued to explain the process further since it is "an option."

Kail has three sons from previous relationships.

She shares her oldest son, Isaac, with her ex, Jo Rivera, she shares Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and she shares her youngest son, Lux, with her ex, Chris Lopez.