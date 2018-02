Lindsie Chrisley are in talks for their own show,” a source told “Kailyn and her Coffee Convos co-hostare in talks for their own show,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Adding, “They have been approached by several networks already.”

The spinoff will show Kail and Lindsie's lives as “working moms who are reality stars and podcast hosts while working on other projects and brands.”

Once the podcast was filmed for Teen Mom 2...the idea for the show was created!

This week, the MTV scandals exploded. David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 following his homophobic rant and then, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham filed a lawsuit against the network.