"I'm super proud of her for making that decision!" he told E! News.

He added, "I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end."

Yesterday Kail announced that during her trip to Miami, she was planning on having plastic surgery but backed out.

She tweeted, "I won't lie to y'all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery, I decided I don't want to go through with it."

"When I get home, I'll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she continued. "Damned if I do and damned if I don't."