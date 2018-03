"So I just read an article about a certain person's book and stuff that is said about us in the book and how we are going to react to it, oh man," Chris said in the video while laughing.

"I'm not trying to be a d******d or anything but, I didn't read the other two books...alright I'm lying," he is heard saying in the video that showed just a blank screen. "I tried to read the other two books, I just lost interest."

As for the upcoming tell-all book which Kail has referred to as an "apology letter" to her three sons, Chris revealed that he doesn't plan on reading this one. "So most likely, not going to attempt to read," he said.

"And it's suppose to be like an apology letter right? So you just couldn't tell them what you had to say? You had to go write a book that they can't read, so is it really to them?," Chris added.

As fans may know, Kail welcomed her third son, Lux Russell, with Chris in August of 2017.