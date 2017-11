The feud started up again after Briana posted a text message conversation between Javi and his ex-wife Kailyn. She texted Javi about his upcoming basketball game date with Briana writing, “I remember that trip I sent you on I’m glad you get to go again with Briana." He responded, “Yeah we got matching jersey tee’s. I’m excited.”

Kailyn wrote back, “I hope she loves doing all the stuff me and you used to do. Take her to the shark tank at the adventure aquarium next.” Javi responded “Like I told you before. You hated sporting events and never wanted to do anything I love doing. She hates sports but still is excited because I’m so excited. So new memories hold more value to me now idk why you’re being like this.”

Kail wrote back, “We went to Lakers game and s**t what are you talking about… But whatever! Have funnn.”

A source close to Kailyn revealed exclusively “She feels really bad that she’s so ignorant."

Adding, "Nobody on the show really likes her.” Ouch!

As fans may know, Javi and Briana confirmed their romance in late October during the reunion taping.