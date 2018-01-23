REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Fun In The Sun!

Kailyn Lowry Strips Down At The Beach Showing Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body

January 23, 2018 9:30AM

The 'Teen Mom 2' star and her youngest son, Lux Russell, are having a blast in Miami!

Toes in the sand! Kailyn Lowry took her youngest son, Lux Russell, to the beach for the first time and the photos are adorable. Click here to see the Teen Mom 2 star soaking up the sun and showing off her incredible post-baby bod!

Kailyn Lowry Strips Down At The Beach Showing Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body

Back to intro
1/15
Work it, Kail!
The reality star had the help of some friends.
Of course, Kail had her GoPro with her.
The mother-of-three put her post-baby on full display in a black bathing suit.
Mom goals!
It was definitely a big day for her son Lux! It was his first time at the beach.
Yes girl!
Mommy and me!
Unforunately, her older two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, missed out on the beach day.
Looks like the water was cold.
Looking fabulous!
Besides her post-baby bod, all her tats were also on display.
What's the face for Kail?
Toes in the sand!
What do you think of Kail's beach day? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS