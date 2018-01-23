Fun In The Sun!
Kailyn Lowry Strips Down At The Beach Showing Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Body
The 'Teen Mom 2' star and her youngest son, Lux Russell, are having a blast in Miami!
Toes in the sand! Kailyn Lowry took her youngest son, Lux Russell, to the beach for the first time and the photos are adorable. Click here to see the Teen Mom 2 star soaking up the sun and showing off her incredible post-baby bod!
