It hasn’t even been two months since The Big Bang Theory actress has been engaged to the 26-year-old equestrian, and already her friends want to put a stop on it.

According to a Life & Style insider, her pals fear that she might be “galloping toward another romantic catastrophe”—particularly since she and ex Ryan Sweeting called it quits just in 2015 after only 21 months of marriage.

They’ve even gone as far to “tell her she should call off the wedding or at least postpone it,” according to the source. “They think if she walks down the aisle again, it’s not going to last, because she bounced back from a divorce too quickly.”

The insider went on to say that even her co-star Johnny Galecki “told her not to rush into another wedding.”

But despite all her friends’ warnings, Kaley has been determined to get hitched again. “Kaley tells everyone she’s waited long enough,” the source shared. “She’s been dating Karl for almost two ears and she wants a wedding.”