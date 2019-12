Photo credit: Shutterstock

Since creating his Sunday Service, Kanye has found a new sense of peace. His wife,, detailed the change during her appearance onback in September 2019. "Kanye started [Sunday Service], I think, just to heal himself," the 39-year-old revealed . "It was a real personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ. People always ask, 'Well, what are you worshiping?' Or, 'What is this?' It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God."