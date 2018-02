It has been a while since the rapper was on social media. With a new baby at home, he could have had his hands full.

But, Kanye shocked fans when he returned to Instagram this afternoon to wish his “babe” Kim Kardashian a happy Valentine’s Day with a lovely card. But then his next posts were far from romantic.

He then shared more than 10 photos (and counting!) of couples who didn’t seem to have anything in common with one another—except that most of them are not together anymore! For example, he uploaded a pic of Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, who divorced way back in 1995.

He also uploaded not one, but two pics of Pamela Anderson with two of her former loves, including one with ex hubby Tommy Lee, from whom she split in 1998.

He even posted a snap of former sweethearts Aaliyah and Tupac, who both passed away more than two decades ago.

A pic of Michelle and Barack Obama was the only one that featured a couple that is still happily together.

It seemed like a strangely unromantic gesture by Kanye, especially after Kim posted this adorable photo of the couple on her Twitter.