Kate Beckinsale has a hot take on married life. The Underworld star revealed that she believes spouses may be better off living separately. Kate, 46, also spoke about her dating life, and how she handles criticism for dating younger men.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kate Beckinsale has a hot take on married life. The Underworld star revealed that she believes spouses may be better off living separately. Kate, 46, also spoke about her dating life, and how she handles criticism for dating younger men.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!