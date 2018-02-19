Kate Hudson And Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Are All About The PDA In Australia

The couple took their romance Down Under as they were spotted in Sydney over the weekend showing massive amounts of PDA.

Though the two were on Australia’s beautiful Bondi Beach, they clearly couldn’t take their eyes off each other the whole time as they were seen locking lips several times in the middle of the street.

And Kate looked as happy as could be as she strolled alongside her man in a flowy, blue-and-white v-cut maxi dress while cradling a camera.

Meanwhile, Danny also looked summer chic as he sported a white tee and a variety of printed shorts.

Though they definitely did a lot of canoodling, the couple did make time to take in a few sights, including visiting some shops.

They even went to the fancy seafood spot, North Bondi Fish.