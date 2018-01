The royal couple was in Coventry to celebrate the city becoming the new U.K. City of Culture 2021, and they were also in the area to open a new Science and Health building at Coventry University.

But most likely none of that was on anyone’s minds as Kate stepped out in a dashing pink pea coat, accessorized with elegant black gloves, heels, and tights.

What was most striking about her gorgeous ensemble, though, was that this was the third time that Kate wore pink recently throughout her pregnancy—giving off the impression that maybe she and William are adding a bouncing baby girl to their family.

She famously danced with Paddington Bear in a belted “baby” pink dress with back in October.

And she also wore speckles of the adorable hue on a visit to the Foundling Museum in November.