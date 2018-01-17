NEWS
Kate Middleton Goes In On Woman Who Served Her Almond Milk!

January 17, 2018 10:46AM

Why The Duchess had to explain, 'Don’t believe everything you read.'

Duchess Kate Middleton, who is poised and proper almost all of the time, had a major rare and unscripted moment this week during a trip to a local café in Coventry, England. Turns out that she should never be served almond milk with anything, as she had to explain why to one of the café’s workers! Click through for all the details. 

The royal mommy stopped by a local café with hubby Prince William that helps the homeless and addicts on Tuesday. 
While there, she was presented with a lovely tray of cakes and teas, with a special request for almond milk that was especially set aside for her.
“We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it,” explained Kim Gardener, a former addict who now runs Betel UK’s women’s houses.  
Turns out, that was a big mistake on Kim’s part to serve Kate with the milk alternative, as she had to explain "Don’t believe everything you read — I don’t even like almond milk.” Oh, snap!
The trip to the café, however, wasn’t all full of missteps, as Kate delighted in the cakes that they were presented, which included a princess confection complete with a tiara and a Union Jack cake.  
William said that his daughter Princess Charlotte would love the princess cake for herself, as well as describing the Union Jack as “very patriotic.” Just make sure to not serve almond milk for any future pastry-related events!
