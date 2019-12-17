Photo credit: Shutterstock

As for Prince William, he rocked a black tuxedo, which complimented his white button-down shirt and bow tie. The couple attended the event in support of hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK. “The entertainment industry's annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, whose sole-Patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The Royal Variety Performance has been staged since 1912 and is now watched by over 152 million TV viewers worldwide, making it the most successful and longest running entertainment show in the world,” a statement for the event read.