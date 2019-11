Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

It continued, “The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a 'Royal Command Performance' at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second Royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a ‘Royal Variety Performance,’ before becoming an annual event in 1921.” The social media update also included images of Prince William and Kate at their first two Royal Variety Performances.